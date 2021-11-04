Some scenarios to consider going into the BOE meeting decision later today

A neat crib sheet via ING





It is important to take note that market pricing is siding more towards a 15 bps rate hike but economists are still split on the matter with the balance erring slightly towards being unchanged (important to be wary of this dynamic).





Hence, why the "polls" and "expected" are reflecting the BOE to keep the bank rate steady at 0.10% but that's not exactly fitting with what rate expectations are showing.





Therein lies the risks for the pound and ING weighs in with their thoughts on that here:



