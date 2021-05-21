Some (small) USD strength showing up in Asia

EUR has been resilient and even it is showing some softness against the dollar during Asian trade.

Bigger losses are evident against AUD, NZD, GBP, CAD though. Gold is down a few dollars also.

The moves are of the retrace variety at this stage after the better bid for the USD during Europe/US time, there is little new in the way of fundamentals shifts to be driving direction here so far today.





Regional stocks in Asia are a mixed bag, Japan is positive (though off its highs), China (CSI300) is negative.



