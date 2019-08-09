Something different....US trade representative Peter Navarro will be on CNBC

LON +1
SDNY+10
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Market Data by TradingView
Forex Orders
-
Forex option expiries for Friday August 09 at the 10am NY cut
-
Levels to watch (support, resistance) for AUD/USD in the session ahead
-
Options market still siding with more yen and franc strength down the road
-
FX option expiries for Thursday August 08 at the 10am NY cut
-
AUD/USD levels for the session ahead
Central Banks
-
Trump says he would like to see the Fed cut rates by a full percentage point
-
RBA's Debelle says can see the impact of the lower AUD on parts of the economy
-
More from RBA Gov Lowe - no implications for the RBA from the RBNZ 50 point rate cut
-
RBA Statement confirms rates to be lower for longer
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0136 (vs. yesterday at 7.0039)