Something different....US trade representative Peter Navarro will be on CNBC

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

After the close...before the weekend.

CNBC has announce that White House trade representative Peter Navarro will be on to speak to US/China trade.  The timing is curious given that the stock market just closed.   

ForexLive
