(Soon to be UK PM ) Johnson favours a FTA with EU

Boris Johnson writes a regular column for the UK newspaper The Telegraph.

In his latest:

UK could leave the European Union by agreeing a free trade agreement

technology could avoid having to stick to the so-called Northern Irish backstop

"There is abundant scope to find the solutions necessary - and they can and will be found, in the context of the Free Trade Agreement that we will negotiate with the EU ... after we have left on October 31"

"We can come out of the EU on October 31, and yes, we certainly have the technology to do so. What we need now is the will and the drive."









Dude is beginning to sound a bit more like a leader.





What is not to like in this remarks is his idea of leaving on October 31 with no deal in place.



