South Africa central bank cuts rates to 4.25% from 5.25%

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

SARB reduces its repo rate by another 100 bps in surprise move

The latest emergency rate decision above comes after the central bank reduced rates last month from 6.25% to 5.25% here.

The rand has fallen sharply on the decision, as seen with USD/ZAR below:
ForexLive

