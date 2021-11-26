South Africa Health Minister says reaction to COVID variant is unjustified

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Storm in a teacup?

  • Reaction of UK and other countries in Europe to COVID-19 variant is unjustified
  • Preliminary studies do suggest that the variant may be more transmissible
  • Reactions of some countries imposing travel bans is against the norms and standards of the WHO
  • Confident that vaccine remain major bulwark in terms of protecting us
However, if the virus is more transmissible then the concern is justified to some extent. This will not reassure thin jumpy markets.


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose