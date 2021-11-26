South Africa Health Minister says reaction to COVID variant is unjustified
Storm in a teacup?
- Reaction of UK and other countries in Europe to COVID-19 variant is unjustified
- Preliminary studies do suggest that the variant may be more transmissible
- Reactions of some countries imposing travel bans is against the norms and standards of the WHO
- Confident that vaccine remain major bulwark in terms of protecting us
However, if the virus is more transmissible then the concern is justified to some extent. This will not reassure thin jumpy markets.