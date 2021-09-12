South Africa is easings its COVID-19 restrictions as the current wave recedes

South Africa will shorten its nationwide curfew, and ease some other measures, as its third wave recedes:

President Cyril Ramaphosa:
  • "While the third wave is not yet over, we have seen a sustained decline in infections across the country over the last few weeks" 
Some good news for SA. 

Country will be brought one level lower in its five-tier system of restrictions
to an 'adjusted level 2'
  • curfew will start one hour later (to be 11pm  - 4am)
  • Shops will be able to sell alcohol from Monday to Friday
