South Africa is easings its COVID-19 restrictions as the current wave recedes
South Africa will shorten its nationwide curfew, and ease some other measures, as its third wave recedes:
President Cyril Ramaphosa:
- "While the third wave is not yet over, we have seen a sustained decline in infections across the country over the last few weeks"
Some good news for SA.
Country will be brought one level lower in its five-tier system of restrictions
to an 'adjusted level 2'
- curfew will start one hour later (to be 11pm - 4am)
- Shops will be able to sell alcohol from Monday to Friday