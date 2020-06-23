South Africa to begin coronavirus vaccine human trials this week

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

South Africa will start Africa's first coronavirus vaccine trial this week, 2000 people to take part

  • the vaccine is known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19
  • is currently being evaluated in the UK also (4,000 participants have signed up for the trial)


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose