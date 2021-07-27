South and North Korea will resume daily communication after 13-month hiatus
The military 'hotline' between the North and South has been re-established.
- the two Koreas will resume regular daily calls
- "South and North Korean military authorities restored military communication lines and put them back to normal operations from 10 a.m. Tuesday, to implement agreements by the leaders," the ministry said in a release. "Phone calls and faxing to exchange documents now operate normally."
NK cut communications 13 months ago.