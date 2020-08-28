South Korea announces restrictions to operations of restaurants, cafes in Seoul

Seoul to only allow takeout, delivery services at restaurants and cafes

And they will only be allowed to operate up until 9pm local time. This comes amid a resurgence in virus cases across the country, with 371 new cases reported today - the 15th straight day that the daily case count hit triple figures.





South Korea reported 441 new cases yesterday and that was the most since March as concerns are growing that the rapid rise in new cases is going to overburden hospitals. A return to a tougher lockdown is likely the next step if the situation doesn't improve.