South Korea confirms another 48 new coronavirus cases, brings total to 204 cases

FX option expiries for Friday February 21 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday February 20 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 19 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 18 at the 10am NY cut
Forex options expiry for Monday 17 February 2020. 10am NY time cut.
Central Banks
BOJ's Wakatabe: Need to be aware that virus impact on Japanese economy could be large
BOJ's Kuroda: No review of policy framework is needed now
BOJ's Kuroda: Government, BOJ economic forecasts are based on different assumptions
BOJ's Kuroda: BOJ will examine ways to end ETF buying when inflation approaches its target
RBNZ Gov Orr says in no hurry to go lower with cash rate