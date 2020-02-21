South Korea confirms another 48 new coronavirus cases, brings total to 204 cases

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The spike in coronavirus cases continues in South Korea

This follows the earlier update here. While the situation in China is reportedly starting to be under control, the same can't be said for Japan and South Korea at this point.
