South Korea coronavirus news - Schools in Seoul to close, go back to online

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Due to the fresh COVID-19 outbreak in the country and Seoul in particular

  • Schools in greater Seoul area to close
  • Back to online learning from Wednesday
  • Through to September 11
(there are some exceptions) 
