South Korea delays reopening of schools by one week - report





The reopening of elementary and middle schools - supposedly through to 1 June - has now also been delayed by a week considering the circumstances.





Health officials are said to be rushing to track more more than 5,000 people who have visited the bars in question. I reckon other countries can take this as a bit of a warning that all it takes is just one incidental flare up to set back weeks of progress.





But this has now been delayed to 20 May amid a rise in cases linked to the reopening of nightclubs and entertainment venues.