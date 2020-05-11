South Korea delays reopening of schools by one week - report
Yonhap reports, citing the education ministry on the matterSouth Korea was initially due to reopen schools in phases starting from this week, with students in third year of high school supposed to be able to return on 13 May.
But this has now been delayed to 20 May amid a rise in cases linked to the reopening of nightclubs and entertainment venues.
The reopening of elementary and middle schools - supposedly through to 1 June - has now also been delayed by a week considering the circumstances.
Health officials are said to be rushing to track more more than 5,000 people who have visited the bars in question. I reckon other countries can take this as a bit of a warning that all it takes is just one incidental flare up to set back weeks of progress.