South Korea economic growth +0.7% q/q in Q2

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

GDP data from Sk for the April to June quarter of 2021.

  • +0.7% q/q
  • +5.9% y/y 
  • private consumption +3.5% q/q
  • facility investment +0.6% q/q
  • construction related investment -2.5% q/q 
These numbers are flash/advance estimates published by the Bank of Korea (SK's central bank) - via Reuters info. 

Over the weekend the parliament passed a 34.9 trillion won ($US30.2 bn) extra budget
  • this pays 250,000 won in "disaster subsidies" to every person, except high-incomers and owners of expensive houses. Keeping the stimulus coming in SK. 
