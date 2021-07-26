South Korea economic growth +0.7% q/q in Q2
GDP data from Sk for the April to June quarter of 2021.
These numbers are flash/advance estimates published by the Bank of Korea (SK's central bank) - via Reuters info.
- +0.7% q/q
- +5.9% y/y
- private consumption +3.5% q/q
- facility investment +0.6% q/q
- construction related investment -2.5% q/q
Over the weekend the parliament passed a 34.9 trillion won ($US30.2 bn) extra budget
- this pays 250,000 won in "disaster subsidies" to every person, except high-incomers and owners of expensive houses. Keeping the stimulus coming in SK.