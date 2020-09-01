South Korea exports in August down 9.9% y/y

imports -16.3% y/y (Reuters poll -15.2%)

August trade balance at provisional $+4.12 bln vs $+4.13 bln in July

exports to China -3.0% y/y

semiconductor exports +2.8% y/y

avg exports per working day -3.8% y/y

SK exports are often quite a good gauge of the health, or not, of the global economy. Right now ... not ... but as recovery from COVID-19 takes place, in a bit of a "2 steps forward and 1 step back" fashion so far admittedly, exports should improve.