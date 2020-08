There will be some consolation that the first 10 days of this month included 4 weekend days

But, the headline is ugly:

exports down 23.6% y/y

imports down 24.3% y/y

chip exports down 6.8% y/y

Wrong chips, my bad





South Korea is a trading nation, falls in trade like this (weekend days may be an excuse, as I noted) are not a positive sign for the health of the global economy.