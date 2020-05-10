South Korea first 10 days of May export figures down 46% y/y

Indicative data from SK on exports performance in May, the first 10 days not tracking well at all.

exports -46.3% y/y

import -37.2%

daily average exports -30.2%

SK responded well to the virus outbreak. Flattening the curve and controlling the spread is only part of the challenge, doing so well makes reopening the economy less of a challenge. But, SK is an exporting country and is suffering reduced markets in other economies that have not responded as well.







