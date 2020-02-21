South Korea - first coronavirus infections in the armed forces confirmed

Yonhap with the info

a Navy sailor on the southern island of Jeju was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19

An officer each from the Army and the Air Force were also confirmed to have the virus the same day



Following the confirmation, the Navy has checked the temperature of all personnel at the base where the infected sailor served and quarantined all those who had contacts with the person, it said.

have carried out disinfection work at the base

The military is working to identify personnel who have visited the southeastern city of Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province since Feb. 10,

More than 5,000 service personnel are estimated to have visited the region during their vacation according to the military's preliminary investigation.

---

Plenty have folks have commented that we are getting a better picture of how virulent this disease is from reports out Korea in past days than we have been getting from the reports of China.





I imagine pertinent news flow is about to increase out of Japan also, unfortunately.



















