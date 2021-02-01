South Korea gets on board - "herd behaviour like in Gamestop" could increase

Comments from South Korea's Vice Finance Minister:

Says financial market volatility could increase depending on:

US stimulus talks developments

hedge fund investments

concerns re delays in vaccine rollout in Europe

Also says monitoring the impact of GameStop trading ... herd-like trading behaviour in the digital environment could happen frequently





