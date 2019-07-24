South Korea is watching for further North Korean launches

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from near its east coast city of Wonsan.

Earlier headline is here
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff statement say the military is morntoing for further launches:
"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture"

Also, US officials confirm:
  • North Korea launched at least one short-range projectile
  • Similar to the previous launch in May
(On May 9)

More:
  • 2 projectiles fired
  • fly 430km 



