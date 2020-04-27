South Korea national security adviser says Kim Jong Un is alive and well

Another update on speculation surrounding North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Earlier (if you need background)

Now this, comments from Moon Chung-in, special adviser on national security to South Korea's President Moon Jae, speaking on Sunday:

"Our government position is firm, Kim Jong-un is alive and well."

On Monday, North Korea's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said that Kim had sent a message of thanks to workers on the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourism project. The paper did not carry any picture of Kim.





If Kim has kicked the bucket the talk is he will be replaced at the head of the country by his sister Kim Yo-jong.





North Korea pundits say she would not last long (they said the same about Kim himself and he did all right), would be replaced by a male.







