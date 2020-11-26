Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Thursday November 26 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday November 25 at the 10am NY cut
-
Gold threatens first break of the 200-dma since March
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday November 24 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday November 23 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
ICYMI - PBOC says will keep China's yuan rate flexible, allow market to determine rate
-
BoC's Wilkins comments now - says the 2% inflation target remains very relevant
-
More from Macklem - negative rates would not be terribly helpful at present
-
BOC's Macklem: Canada rates will stay very low for a very long time
-
ECB minutes: It was cautioned that governing council should not pre-commit to specific policy actions