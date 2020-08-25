South Korea new coronavirus cases come in at 280 today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Coming down from past days but still elevated.

SK President Moon says:
  • prolonged level 2 lock down measures will add burden to the economy
  • worried that consumption, demand will shrink again
