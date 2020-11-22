South Korea November exports posting solid gains

Data on the first 20 days of  November from South Korea.

 November 1-20 

  • exports +11.1% y/y
  • imports +1.3% y/y 
  • trade balance at provisional $+3.305 bn
  • avg exports per working day +7.6% y/y
  • semiconductor exports +21.9% y/
  • exports to China +7.2% y/y

The bolded 'exports per working day' helps to strip out the impact of holidays and weekends to give a better picture.

While South Korea is often viewed as a leading indicator of the global economy its worthwhile taking this with a grain of sals as Asia has, in general, been handling the COVID-19 outbreak so much better than Europe and the US. 

