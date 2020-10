South Korea update their trade figures three times a month, this one is for the first 20 days of October.

The 'per working day' talked out the uneven effect of weekend dates year to year.

+5.9% so far for the month.

Chip exports are up 12.1% y/y





Overall figures for the month so far:

exports -5.8% y/y

imports -2.8% y/y