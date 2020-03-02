South Korea postpones opening all of all schools by two weeks to 23 March
South Korea delays the resumption of schooling for two more weeksAlthough mostly confined to Daegu, the virus outbreak situation in South Korea isn't looking pretty in terms of the rapid rise in the number of cases over the past two weeks.
That figure is now over 4,000 although nearly 75% of cases are from Daegu.
More and more countries are starting to impose travel restrictions to/from South Korea and again, it represents a huge reputation risk if the country cannot get it under control.