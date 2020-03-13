South Korea president says that economy is in an 'emergency situation'

Not comforting at all





So far the market is finding some room for optimism with equity indices across the globe seeing a major turnaround in the past hour or so. In Asia, the Nikkei is down by just 3% now while US futures are posting near 2% gains on the day currently.





But again, after double-digit falls collectively in the past two days, this is nothing more than a consolation prize for the time being.





He also says that the situation faced currently is more grave as compared to the SARS and MERS outbreak last time. Much like China, it is going to take quite a long time before the Korean economy gets back up and running after the lockdown.