South Korea reportedly checking 1,386 people believed to be in contact with coronavirus patients
Among them, 264 has been quarantined for testsThis is being reported by Yonhap here. Also, the chart below by Nomura doesn't really make for a pleasant sight consider how "early" in the disease phase we are at now:
The timeline is a little exaggerated since this is comparing to SARS but with the Chinese workforce set to resume operations next week, who is to say that the situation may not get worse still in the coming days/weeks.