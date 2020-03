Total now 7,869 confirmed cases, death toll 66

While there were plenty of doubts about the accuracy of the data from China the numbers from South Korea have net been subject to the same scrutiny. Given the different political systmes that probably right.





I posted earlier on:

US Congress' attending doctor says expects coronavirus infections to number 70 to 150 million

The experience in SK would make these sorts of numbers appear a tad high?

