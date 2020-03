7 more coronavirus deaths, raising death toll to 91

407 more fully recovered coronavirus patients released, total cured people at 1,947



From China (mainland)

34 new confirmed cases, total number of confirmed coronavirus cases 80,928

8 new coronavirus deaths, total 3,245 As a note, Hubei province has reported reports zero new cases, the first time since outbreak



The South Korea new cases number is up from 93 on Tuesday. It had been under 100 for four consecutive days. The big jump to 152 on Wednesday is not comforting.