South Korea reports 25 more cases of coronavirus, lowest in 7 weeks

OK, SK, latest via Yonhap (KCDC figures) 

South Korea on Monday reported 25 more cases of the novel coronavirus

  • nation's total infections to 10,537
  • the second time since late February that the country's new virus infections fell below 30

Death toll +3 to 217




