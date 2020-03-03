South Korea reports 600 new coronavirus cases and 3 new deaths

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

KCDC official report for the 24 hours to end March 2 (via Reuters headline)

Total cases of infection now 4,812 and 34 for the death toll

US cases up to 100+ now

ForexLive
