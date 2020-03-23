South Korea reports 64 more cases of coronavirus, total at 8,961

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

  •  7 more coronavirus deaths, death toll to 111

  • 257 more fully recovered coronavirus patients released, total cured people at 3,166
Numbers from Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, via Yonhap



