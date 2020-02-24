South Korea reports 70 new coronavirus cases, brings total to 833

Yonhap reports

The numbers just keep piling up and the spike over the weekend has made South Korea the largest infected country outside of China.

The scary thing about this is that the virus spread is forcing robust control measures from countries affected and is eating away at their respective economies - directly and indirectly. The fear is that this could just be the beginning for some countries across the globe.

