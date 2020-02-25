South Korea reports 84 new coronavirus cases, brings total to 977 cases

The country also reports its tenth death from the disease

Just an update to the tally in South Korea as the case number now approaches the 1,000 mark. In China, the numbers are reported to be getting better with only 9 new cases seen yesterday outside of the Hubei province:

China
Again, make what you will with the numbers from the given sources. Personally, I'm no longer honed in on the numbers from China because they have already decided what the narrative will be from hereon - barring a catastrophic mishap.

I would argue that the more important focus is how businesses/supply chains appear to still be affected and how serious governments and countries around the world are taking this.

