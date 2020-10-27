South Korea reports 88 new confirmed coronavirus cases

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

While Europe and the US reports tens of thousands of new cases each day Asian countries are not doing the same.

Not even close. Many orders of magnitude lower. 

I see all the debate about following a Swedish model or not. Talk about missing the forest for the trees. Maybe spend some time looking at SK, Taiwan, Vietnam for direction.

