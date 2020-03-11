South Korea reports 90 confirmed cases of coronavirus linked in Seoul

Via Yonhap a little earlier, citing the mayor capital city Seoul

  • 90 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus linked to a call center
  • spawning concerns about potential mass transmission in the metropolitan area
  • The cases marked the biggest COVID-19 infection cluster in the metropolitan area

