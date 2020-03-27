South Korea reports 91 more cases of coronavirus, total now 9,332

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

  • 8 more coronavirus deaths, death toll to 139

  •  384 more fully recovered coronavirus patients released, total cured people at 4,528

South Korea inplemented a large sacle testing program from the off:
  •  >365,000 tested so far
Nevertheless, deaths continue, sometimes  3 and 4 weeks after a case is diagnosed. A couple of weeks ago South Korea was only showing around a 0.6% case-fatality rate.
  • that has now risen to around 1.4%, and I've seen estimates the progression could take it up to 2% or more. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose