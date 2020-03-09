South Korea reports 96 new coronavirus cases, total at 7,478 cases now

The good news is that it is slowing down in South Korea









Meanwhile, Germany becomes the latest to see the number of cases cross the 1,000 mark with the total rising to 1,112 from 902, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

South Korea holds the most number of cases outside of China and that has had a crippling effect on its economy over the past few weeks. The damage has already been done so there's that but the key thing now is to not be complacent.