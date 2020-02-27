South Korea reports another 171 cases of the new coronavirus today

The total today stands at 505 new cases, with the overall tally at 1,766 cases

This follows the earlier 334 cases reported in the morning here.

To put things into perspective, this means that South Korea's latest update for its overall tally today exceeds that of China's reporting, which was 433 new cases yesterday.
