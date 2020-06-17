South Korea said it will retaliate against any North military action
A bit of a catch up on the Korean peninsula, where tensions have ratcheted higher with:
- North Korea have blown up the inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong
- KCNA reports that North Korea will deploy soldiers to the Kaesong industrial zone
South Korea today said they'd retaliate against any North Korea military action (referncing the move of troops from NK in that second linked post above)
Major General Jeon Dong-jin of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff
- "The North will pay the price for any military actions"
- "We are monitoring North Korean forces' movements around the clock. We keep a firm military readiness and will continue to make efforts to stop military tensions from escalating."