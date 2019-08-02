South Korea says Japan's decision to remove it from trade white list is "very reckless"
Comments by South Korean president, Moon Jae-in
- Japan is solely responsible for whatever happens next
- Says that this is a clear move to hamper South Korea's economic growth
- Latest move is a clear trade retaliation, no matter what excuses Japan makes
- Will take corresponding steps against Japan
In case you missed the earlier headlines here. The ongoing dispute between Japan and South Korea isn't helping with the glum risk mood recently and will only serve to further dampen the global economic outlook.