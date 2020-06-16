South Korea says North Korea's actions are regrettable, warns of strong response in case of more action
South Korea officially responds to the destruction of the inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong earlier in the day
- North Korea should take all responsibility from here onwards
- Calls for restraint on all sides following the situation
It could just be a symbolic move by North Korea earlier, in saying that tensions between the two have soured quite substantially. But if this develops into a higher case of military action moving forward, that may have negative spillovers for risk sentiment in general.