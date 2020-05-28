South Korea is seeing renewed fears of the coronavirus outbreak, with the latest daily case count being the highest in 50 days

The country did well to contain the initial outbreak and keep the daily case count rather low but the latest developments over the past few weeks are raising renewed concerns.





There was at least 36 cases reported yesterday related to the logistics center cluster in the west of Seoul but that has now grown to 82 cases, with local authorities warning that there is likely more to follow in the coming days.





For some idea of how tricky this situation is, the nightclub incident - which involved one infected person initially - managed to spread to 261 persons as of the latest update.

If there is to be a third or fourth incident in the coming days/weeks, it will be a real setback for the country in its efforts to contain the virus outbreak over the past two months.



