South Korea says that North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The projectiles were fired from the South Pyongan province

Meanwhile, Japan is reporting that one of the projectiles is said to be a ballistic missile. The yen has moved a tad higher on the headlines here with USD/JPY now at a session low of 108.54 from around 108.60 levels earlier.
ForexLive

