South Korea - Seoul area coronavirus restrictions to be extended for another 2 weeks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The external sector of SK's economy is kicking goals but the domestic side not so much due to measures taken to limit the spread of infections. 

The restrictions are to be extended for another two weeks (and likely to be rolled over once again at the conclusion of that period).



