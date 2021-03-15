South Korea terms of trade rise in February

SK February export prices have risen 0.2% y/y

while import prices have fallen 0.8% y/y

(In won terms).





Rising prices for exports and lower for imports means the terms of trade is improving, a positive for the country (that's a very brief explanation - some will point out that higher prices for exports might translate to fewer exports. But, hey, I'm not writing a thesis here, K? :-D).





Export prices have risen in Feb 2021 for the first time since May 2019.