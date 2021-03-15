South Korea terms of trade rise in February

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

SK February export prices have risen 0.2% y/y

  • while import prices have fallen 0.8% y/y
(In won terms). 

Rising prices for exports and lower for imports means the terms of trade is improving, a positive for the country (that's a very brief explanation - some will point out that higher prices for exports might translate to fewer exports. But, hey, I'm not writing a thesis here, K? :-D).

Export prices have risen in Feb 2021 for the first time since May 2019. 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose