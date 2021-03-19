South Korea to accelerate their rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Local South Korean media (Yonhap) says the quickened pace will after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced Thursday that there is no evidence suggesting a correlation between the vaccine and reports of blood clots
- The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said earlier that the country will proceed with the inoculation plan with the AstraZeneca vaccine, although it said it would closely monitor the EMA's assessment.