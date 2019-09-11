South Korea will file a WTO complaint against Japan on export restrictions
South Korea to file a complaint over Japan's tighter export controls at the World Trade Organization today
- Wednesday, 11 September 2019
- Says Tokyo's export curbs are politically motivated
Referring to Japan imposing tighter export curbs in July
- on three materials to South Korea used to make smartphone chips or displays
South Korea will formerly request consultations with Japan
- seek the withdrawal of export curbs
- If this doesn't resolve issues, South Korea will request a WTO panel ruling