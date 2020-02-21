South Korean airlines to suspend more flights over coronavirus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Yonhap again, bringing all the (sadly, bad) news out of Korea on the outbreak. This time on airlines: 

  • will reduce more routes
  • ask employees to take unpaid leave
Citing weak demand on domestic and international routes

Korean Air Lines 
  • "The flight suspension and reduction periods may be extended beyond March unless the coronavirus is contained," a company spokesman said.
